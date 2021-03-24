ADVERTISEMENT
Bepanah Pyaar song out now: Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna’s sizzling chemistry in this romantic track

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's fans are super happy to see them together again on-screen as the song Bepanah Pyaar is finally out.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra’s fans are super happy to see them together again on-screen. We have loved their sizzling chemistry in Naagin 5 and the video of Bepanah Pyaar is finally out.

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra are in a completely different look in the music video. It looks like we will see a love-hate relationship between them in the music video. In Naagin 5 too they had a similar relationship between Bani Sharma and Veeranshu Singhania.

A couple of weeks ago, Surbhi Chandna had shared BTS pics and videos from the sets of Bepanah Pyaar on her Instagram stories, which got Vani (Veer+Bani) fans elated.

Bepanah Pyaar composed and sung by Payal Dev collaborating up with the talented singer Yasser Desai for the first time.

This beautiful romantic song has been written by veteran Bollywood lyricist Shabbir Ahmed and Payal Dev.

Naagin 5, Surbhi played Bani, an ichchhadhari naagin (shape-shifting snake). The show also starred Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal.

Check out the song of Bepanah Pyaar starring Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna below:
