ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

BFFs Rashami Desai and Ankita Lokhande having fun time together

Rashami Desai fun time with Ankita Lokhande and shared lovely pictures with her.

By Glamsham Editorial
Focus Keyword doesn't appear at the beginning of your content.
Focus Keyword doesn't appear at the beginning of your content.
ADVERTISEMENT

Rashami Desai is known for her beautiful style. She has won the hearts of everyone with her pictures, acting and dance. They are well-known for their fashion updos. =

Rashmi Desai posted a beautiful selfie of herself. In these pictures, the star can be seen posing for perfect selfies in her car. The picture shows her turning up the heat in a strappy white top while enjoying the bright blue skies and a day in the sun.

Rashami Desai’s selfie game is on point, looks radiant in this sunkissed picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out the photo below.

On the other hand Rashami Desai is having fun time with Ankita Lokhande. Every time the two share a picture on their social media, fans go gaga. Check out the photo below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleJanhvi Kapoor slaying in high slit black dress
Next articleBobby Deol: I was a big star once but things didn’t work out
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Aly Goni says ‘Jasmin hi mera ghar hai’ as fans trend ‘JASMIN KE GHAR HUM JAENGE’

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Fans of JasLy started a trend ‘Jasmin Ke Ghar Hum Jaenge’. Aly Goni supported the trend and also tweeted.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik’s grand party with fellow contestants Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli and Arshi Khan; Abhinav and Arshi are seen dancing...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan, Naina Singh who had a gala time
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is craving for vacation

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Rubina Dilaik recently shared a video wherein she is seen receiving their blessings
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021