'Bhabiji…' actor Vaibhav Mathur: I realised acting was my thing very young

Vaibhav Mathur, who plays Tika in the popular TV show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, talks about his inspiring journey as an actor and how he got the opportunity to be part of the show. When asked if he always wanted to be an actor, he replies: “I was always a dramatic kid. I realised that acting was my thing at a very young age. I used to mimic my teachers, and my classmates laughed at me. Over time, I became more interested in doing voice-over and participating in school plays. A lot of times, I represented my college at Nukkad Natak.”

“That was the beginning of my ultimate journey to becoming an actor. After my academics, I started doing theatre and did many commercials. Looking at my capabilities, I was also offered a scholarship from HRD (Human Resource Department) in Delhi, which helped me gain the confidence to pursue acting as my full-time career. After that, I never looked back to anything else.”

On the question of how his family reacted to his decision to become an actor, he told IANS: “No journey in life can be successful unless you have the support of your parents. My parents were concerned and wanted me to pursue a stable career. They were also aware of my involvement in acting and did not want me to give up on my dreams. They tried to make me understand things at first, but I eventually made them realise how important it is for me to become an actor.”

While talking about his journey in the entertainment industry, he recalled his initial days in Mumbai and said: “After moving to Mumbai, I did cameos and episodic roles in films and many comedy shows but never received any recognition, which was always very upsetting and made me question my decisions. But I believe God always has better plans for you, and ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ happens. This show has given me my ‘rozi roti’ and the fame that every actor craves.”

He added further about getting an opportunity to be part of ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’: “Shashank Bali, the show’s director, introduced me to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. I had previously collaborated with him on one of the popular shows in which I played episodic characters. He was very impressed with my acting abilities. But I never imagined my relationship with him would last this long. I recall him calling me for a cameo in the show one day. And I immediately said yes, because doing one or two-day characters was how I survived in the industry.”

“But the audience responded so well to my character Tika that his journey in the show lasted more than seven years.”

Though he said that Tika was never a full-time character: “But he did appear in one of the episodes. Tika and Malkhan (played by the late Deepesh Bhan) received much praise for their on-screen chemistry and comic appearances. I will be eternally grateful to the show, Shashank Sir, and the character Tika for bringing me fame and recognition in this industry.”