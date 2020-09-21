Home TV News

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai spoiler alert: Angoori Bhabi and Vibhuti to get kidnapped!

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has seen plenty of instances where Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) & Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) are head-to-head

By Glamsham Editorial
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has seen plenty of instances where Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) & Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) are head-to-head, but in the upcoming episode, you shall see how Tiwari Ji saves Vibhuti’s life not once, or twice, but 3 times!!! Vibhuti’s encounter with a deadly snake leaves him with a poisonous bite, but luckily Tiwari Ji comes to his rescue, seeing this Vibhuti feels indebted to him for saving his life.

Because of this debt, Vibhuti feels his hands are tied when Bhure (Rakesh Bedi) eve teases Helen (Pratima Kannan).

However, to teach him a lesson, Chachaji (David Mishra) teases Amma, and this starts a war between him and Bhure. This comes as a bit of bad luck to TMT (Vaibhav Mathur, Deepesh Bhan, Saleem Zaidi) who end up with broken pots every time they venture out for delivery.

On the other hand, Vibhuti wants to make sure that he returns Tiwari’s favour and calls for a snake charmer with a snake without venom to pretend to rescue him, but the plan fails.

Then he thinks of a masterplan and with Chachaji decides to kidnap Tiwariji to put on a heroic act and return the favour. In a twisted turn of events, Angoori Bhabi (Shubhangi Atre) is kidnapped, and when Vibhuti goes to rescue her, he gets captured too. Tiwari Ji is left puzzled and with a huge ransom to pay.

Describing his fool-proof plans Aasif Sheikh shares, “This episode is a comedy of errors one after the other, a snake encounter, a fake kidnapping turned into a real one and then the loose motions medicines.

All I can say is that in this track Vibhuti pair par kulhaadi Nahi, kulhaadi pe pair maarta hai. It’ll be interesting to see how Tiwari Ji saves his wife & his neighbour from the kidnappers, but one thing is for sure, this whole package is sure to make the audience laugh with tears.”

