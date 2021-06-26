Bhavya Sachdeva enjoys shooting with Aurra Bhatnagar

Adv.

Actor Bhavya Sachdeva, who essaying the role of Chandrachur in television show “Barrister Babu”, can’t stop gushing about his co-star, child artiste Aurra Bhatnagar.

Complimenting Aurra, who plays Bondita, Bhavya said, “Aurra has this tremendous energy about her. She is always positive and smiling. Coincidently, my first shot was with her. She is equally cute off-screen as her character is on-screen. I enjoy shooting with her.”

Bhavya is glad that in no time the team and the audience of the show have accepted him.

“It has only been a couple of days since my entry in the show but the team was loving enough to accept me. Meeting the entire star cast of this show was a delight,” says Bhavya, and he goes on to claim: “The fan pages on social media are appreciating me.”

Bhavya is known for his roles in television series such as “Pavitra Bhagya” and “Shaadi Ke Siyape”.