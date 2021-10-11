- Advertisement -

From filmmaker Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s wish to the audience dressing up as Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic characters, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ will be seen honouring the host and megastar on his birthday.

Ashwini will be dedicating a video on Amitabh Bachchan’s journey so far in the industry. The celebrations will also include an encore of the song ‘Happy Birthday’, sung by everyone present on the set, including Amitabh Bachchan’s social media team.

Speaking about Bachchan, the filmmaker said, “His energy is infectious. His love for his craft to keep evolving even makes us wish that we imbibe these qualities. He does little things that make us appreciate the value of relationships like sending masks because he felt we were not wearing the right mask to protect ourselves, messaging to congratulate on my fiction debut novel.”

“He is Amitabh Bachchan but a simple inspiring man at heart. To remember faces, make young artists whether they are filmmakers, music directors or writers a part of his life and work with them and to believe in their craft and think like a child even today, laughing and smiling and treating everyone with immense respect and listening to everyone as if they are his own is what makes him who he is,” Ashwini Iyer Tiwari added.

Adding more about the wishes for Amitabh Bachchan, Ashwini said, “I wished him love from all his well-wishers across India and the world. I also wish him immense gratitude, happiness and well-being every day.”