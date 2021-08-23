Big B says 'KBC 13' audience like an energy booster for him

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) The Season 13 ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ went on the air at 9:00pm (IST) on Monday with a 25-year-old science teacher, Gyan Raj, on the hotseat. Turning nostalgic during the show, its iconic host, Amitabh Bachchan, said the love of the audience gave him immense happiness.

The Big B said, “Dekhiye, yahaan ki jo janta aur contestants hain, yehi hain mere energy ka tonic. Jis tarah hamari studio audience jo hai, mera swagat karti hain, unke utsah se mera jo pet ka dard hai, badan ka dard hai, wo sab kuchH gayab ho jata hai.” (The people at large and the contestants are my energy tonic. The way the studio audience welcomes me, it relieves me of all the aches and pains I have.)

The first contestant, in fact, is a reflection of the extent to which the reality show has reached distant parts of the country and the kind of people it attracts. Gyan Raj introduced the ‘Atal Tinkering Lab’ concept in his village and he teaches about drones and robotics to students.

This season, KBC will follow the FFF (fastest finger first) format, whereby each contestant will have to answer three general knowledge questions correctly in the shortest time possible. The one who does it will be invited to occupy the Hot Seat.

KBC will air daily from Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

ila/srb