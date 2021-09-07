HomeTVNews

Amitabh Bachchan’s grace floors ‘Indian Idol’ winner Pawandeep Rajan

In the upcoming episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13', Indian Idol's top 6 finalists - Pawandeep Rajan will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

By Glamsham Bureau
In the upcoming episode of ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’, Indian Idol’s top 6 finalists – Pawandeep Rajan (winner of Indian Idol – Season 12), Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro will give musical performances and celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

The show is hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Talking about the experience, ‘Indian Idol 12’ winner Pawandeep Rajan shares: “We have all grown up watching KBC. But never did any one of us imagine that we would get an opportunity to come on this platform.”

He adds: “We all feel honoured to kickstart the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on KBC and to sing in front of Mr Bachchan and the live studio audience was magical. The set has a different vibe altogether and I was amazed how technologically advanced the set is. Mr Bachchan was extremely respectful towards all of us. This will be one of our most treasured moments.”

‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode of ‘KBC 13’ will air on September 10 on Sony Entertainment Television.

