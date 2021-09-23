Big question of the day: Is Arjun Bijlani the winner of ‘KKK 11’

- Advertisement -

The action-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11′ hosted by stunt master Rohit Shetty has been filled with anxiety-inducing stunts. Now as the show is coming to a finale, there is a rise in audiences’ enthusiasm to know the winner.

If the stories going around on social media are to be believed, television actor Arjun Bijlani has won the reality show. Though the channel has not made any official announcement and it will be made only at the weekend yet the pictures floating on Instagram are telling a different story.

In fact, his wife Neha Swami Bijlani has posted a picture of her with Arjun and wrote: “I’m soooooo proud of you my jaan… I know what you have done really.. you deserve all the happiness in the world.. @arjunbijlani.” Arjun’s fans have flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

Arjun’s wife also shared a photo of the trophy indicating he won the game and also photos of Arjun and his wife partying with friends after the shoot of the grand finale seems like giving a hint of him being the winner. Though some fans of Divyanka Tripathi raised questions on the decision as she was doing so well so why is she not the winner.

Divyanka Tripthi and Arjun Bijlani came out to be strong contestants on the show and gave a tough fight to others. But still the wait is on officially and it will be over this weekend.