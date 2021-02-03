ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om dies

Bigg Boss Swami Om passed away on Wednesday morning. The self-proclaimed godman breathed his last at his residence in Ghaziabad

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om passed away on Wednesday morning. The self-proclaimed godman breathed his last at his residence in Ghaziabad. He was 63.

Swami Om battled Covid three months ago, following which he reportedly had some ailments and was undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital. 

Covid made him extremely weak and the 63-year-old reportedly suffered from paralysis a few days ago following which his condition worsened. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Due to paralysis, half of his body was paralysed”, Swami Om’s friend Mukesh Jain’s son told Zee Media confirming the news of his demise. He further informed that the death happened due to paralysis.

The Bigg Boss 10 contestant will be cremated on Wednesday afternoon at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi.

Swami Om had a controversial stint at the 10th season of the reality television show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The makers had evicted him after the self-proclaimed godman did the grotesque act of throwing urine on housemate Bani J.  –ians/abh/ vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleZEE5 announces ‘more residents’ of the ‘SUNFLOWER’ society
Next articleShehnaaz Gill slaying in off shoulder outfits
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Sports Code relaxation done to help bodies during pandemic: Rijiju

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Relaxation in the the National Sports Development Code of India 2011 is being provided so as to support...
Read more
Technology

Covid virus may cause body to attack itself

IANS - 0
New York, Feb 3 (IANS) Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have identified that the Covid-19 virus may prompt the body to make weapons...
Read more
Technology

Global smartphone sales to reach 1.5B units in 2021: Gartner

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The global sales of smartphones to end users is expected to reach 1.5 billion units in 2021, a...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021