Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma dedicates his upcoming role attire to his ‘father’ and ‘grandfather’

Actor Priyank Sharma is gearing up for his next project and role, which is set to be nothing less than a power-packed and powerful one altogether!

Sharing a sneak peak of his look from the upcoming project, Priyank is seen sporting a moustache and new hairstyle, making him look very different and quite macho for this one!

Dedicating this particular look to his father and grandfather, Priyank thanks the onset team for helping him pull off the attire and character in the best way possible!

Having always shown his diverse versatility with different roles and portrayals on screen, this time too Priyank is all set to showcase a very unique side of himself through this character!