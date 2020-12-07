Asim Riaz shares the first look of his upcoming song with Armaan Malik

Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz shared the first look of his upcoming song with Armaan Malik. Yes, you read that right!
Asim shared a picture on his Instagram story in which he is seen hugging a girl in the poster. Armaan Malik will lend his voice and the female lead is not disclosed yet.
All Asim fans on Twitter can’t stop rejoicing over the duo and started the trend . This is Asim Riaz’s eighth music video after his stint in Bigg Boss 13.
He has emerged as an awesome actor and has a huge fan following. His fans also keep supporting him all the time.
Check out Asim Riaz’s first look of his upcoming song with Armaan Malik below:
VHM is coming 🙌🏼 https://t.co/FCt3o898Lf— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) December 5, 2020