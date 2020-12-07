TV News

Asim Riaz shares the first look of his upcoming song with Armaan Malik

Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz shared a picture on his Instagram story in which he is seen hugging a girl in the poster. Armaan Malik will lend his voice and the female lead is not disclosed yet.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Asim Riaz shares the first look of his upcoming song with Armaan Malik
Asim Riaz shares the first look of his upcoming song with Armaan Malik
ADVERTISEMENT

Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz shared the first look of his upcoming song with Armaan Malik.  Yes, you read that right! 

Asim shared a picture on his Instagram story in which he is seen hugging a girl in the poster. Armaan Malik will lend his voice and the female lead is not disclosed yet.

All Asim fans on Twitter can’t stop rejoicing over the duo and started the trend . This is Asim Riaz’s eighth music video after his stint in Bigg Boss 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has emerged as an awesome actor and has a huge fan following. His fans also keep supporting him all the time.

Check out Asim Riaz’s first look of his upcoming song with Armaan Malik below:

Asim Riaz
asim riaz twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKaty Perry gets candid on ‘challenges’ of being a mother
Next articleLA County records over 10k new Covid-19 cases for 1st time

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla try to decode the message behind Mastermind Vikas Gupta’s judgement

Glamsham Editorial - 0
In the latest clip of Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala exclusively on Voot, the duo are seen discussing the ulterior motives behind Vikas’ statements while defending their own behaviour in the house.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Challengers give a tough fight to the contestants in the Bigg Boss House

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The challengers have entered the Bigg Boss house and it going to be a rollercoaster ride from hereon.
Read more
Health & Lifestyle

Bigg Boss: Ultimate Scream Queens of the show

IANS - 0
Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Bigg Boss runs high on sky-rocketing tempers and ballistic ego. It is the loud volume of contestants that catches the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla try to decode the message behind Mastermind Vikas Gupta’s judgement

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla try to decode...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
In the latest clip of Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala exclusively on Voot, the duo are seen discussing the ulterior motives behind Vikas’ statements while defending their own behaviour in the house.
Avinash Mukherjee mourns co-actor Divya Bhatnagar’s death, says can’t believe she is no more!

Avinash Mukherjee mourns co-actor Divya Bhatnagar’s death, says can’t believe she...

Veeranshu Singhania has given me a push in my little journey: Sharad Malhotra on 'Naagin 5'

Veeranshu Singhania has given me a push in my little journey:...

Bigg Boss 14 Challengers give a tough fight to the contestants in the Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss 14: Challengers give a tough fight to the contestants...

Juda Kar Diya out now Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda's romantic chemistry in this emotional song

Juda Kar Diya out now: Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda’s romantic...

Asim Riaz shares the first look of his upcoming song with Armaan Malik 1

Bigg Boss: Ultimate Scream Queens of the show

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020