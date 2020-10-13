Asim Riaz shares a glimpse of his upcoming project, Asim Squad excited?

Advtg.

Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz has been busy with work since his exit from Bigg Boss house. He got a lot music videos and has totally managed his fans to entertain during lockdown by giving back to back music videos.

Recently, Asim has shared a video of his new flat that he purchased as his Instagram Story.

Woah view from @imrealasim new house facing sea side!



Soo soothing!



Wishing you lots of love and happiness in your new home #AsimRiaz

Here’s to new beginnings and amazing memories in your new place.



Congratulations Asim pic.twitter.com/NK5U57wgnL — Shaggy (@Shagufta_Shah48) October 11, 2020

Asim Riaz shared a glimpse of his upcoming project. In the video, Asim Riaz is seen wearing all white shirt and pants and also slaying the look with his black sunglasses. We assume he must shooting for his upcoming project and we are totally excited for his upcoming project.

Asim became a household name from Bigg Boss 13, where he emerged as the runner-up. Sidharth Shukla was the winner of the show. On Bigg Boss, Asim also met his now girlfriend, Punjabi actress-singer Himanshi Khurana.

Post the reality show, he appeared in a couple of music videos with Himanshi – Stebin Bin’s Afsos Karoge, Arijit Singh’s Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, Preetinder’s Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Neha Kakkar’s Kalla Sohna Nai.

