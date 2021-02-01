ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Mahira Sharma in Punjabi star Karan Aujla's music video

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Actress Mahira Sharma, who rose to fame on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, will soon be seen in a music video with Punjabi singer Karan Aujla.

The two have already finished half of the shoot for the video. Like Mahira, Karan also enjoys a huge following on social media with 2.6 following.

Mahira says that she really enjoys Karan’s music and will be finishing the shoot of the song by Tuesday. The latter has given tracks such as Sikander, 2 AM, Jhanjhar, and Sheikh.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His understanding of music is exceptional. He is a star today and the future,” says Mahira.

On the current season of Bigg Boss, Mahira says: “I am not watching the show too much since I am way too busy with back to back shoots. I have been traveling for work, so can’t comment on who has chances to win.”

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKichcha Sudeepa launches title at Burj Khalifa, toasts 25 years in films
Next articlePriyanshu Painyuli learns to speak in Kutchi
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Its Arshi Khan vs Rahul Vaidya and Devoleena Bhattacharjee as the nomination begins in Bigg Boss

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Will Arshi be able to re-establish her relationship with Rahul, or will they be frenemies
Read more
News

Gauahar Khan amazed at her reality TV stint

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Gauahar Khan has worked across mediums like films, OTT, and television. Although acting is her first love she admits the acceptance she has got...
Read more
News

Aly Goni turns uncle again, Jasmin says news will make him 'go crazy'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Actor Aly Goni, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, has become an uncle again. His sister Illham...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021