Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s savage reply to their haters

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are one of the controversial couples.

Paras Chhabra is without any doubt one of the most talented and entertaining personalities in the industry. His chemistry with Mahira Sharma was also loved by the audiences.They also tagged them as PaHira

Paras Chhabra shared a video on his Instagram and captioned, “Unhe lagta hai 🤟😎 #paraschhabra #abrakadabra”

In the video, Paras says, Unhe lagta hai unhone mera mooh band kar diya…and a evil laugh from Paras..then he continues ..arre baat bas itni si hai ki woh baat karne ke layak nahi”

On the video, Mahira Sharma commented, “Haqse 🤣🤣”

Mahira Sharma also made video to give a savage reply to the haters, She captione the video, “100 baat ki 1 baat 😜 haqse rap – @yyhsofficial 👌🏻” It’s a rap by Yo Yo Honey Singh from the song ‘Stardom’ The rap – ‘Mujhe sab pata hai kon kon mujhse sadte hain Mere baare me vaahiyaat baatein kartein hai.. Peeth piche bhonkein Saamne mujhse darte hain..Mere aage aake phir kyun paji paji karte hai?

