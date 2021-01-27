Shehnaaz Gill celebrates her birthday with Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill rang in her 27th birthday with her mother and best buddy Sidharth Shukla and his family. The actress-singer had a midnight birthday bash which was a close-knit affair.
Shehnaaz took to her Instagram account to share some inside glimpses. Sidharth can be seen throwing her into the swimming pool. Sidharth’s mother and sister also attended the party.
Fans of SidNaaz are overjoyed with this as it is a celebration for all SidNaaz fans. Sidharth emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 while Shehnaaz was one of the finalists on the show hosted by Salman Khan. After the show, Shehnaaz and Sidharth also featured in several music videos together, from Bhula Doonga to Shona Shona.