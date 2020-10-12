Advtg.
TV News

Shehnaaz Gill to her fans: “If you respect me don’t judge anyone”

Shehnaaz Gill recently asked her fans to stop judging Nikki Tamboli and Sidharth Shukla.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shehnaaz Gill to her fans “If you respect me don’t judge anyone”
Shehnaaz Gill to her fans “If you respect me don’t judge anyone”
Advtg.

Bigg Boss 14 is creating a lot of buzz since its inception. Like it or not but Nikki Tamboli is surely making her mark in the Bigg Boss 14 house. In the first week itself, she has impressed all the seniors, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.

Not just that but she has also become the first confirmed Bigg Boss 14 contestant who will now share space with seniors in decision making.

Shehnaaz Gill recently asked her fans to stop judging Nikki Tamboli and Sidharth Shukla.

Advtg.

“Don’t judge anyone wrong samain sabko toh nhi bol sakhti but i trust #shehnaazians if u respect me don’t judge anyone Jo bhi koi galat bole kisi ke baare main turn nhi bologe Ei bub ju hai na ??? ” Shehnaaz commented on her Instagram post. 

Nikki Tamboli seems to be getting on Bigg Boss 14 housemates nerves as she would try imposing her rules in the house. Eijaz had said that Nikki is not someone who should be given the power to control them.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill’s post below:

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) on

Shehnaaz Gill
Advtg.
Previous articleKangana on Ira Khan’s depression: ‘Difficult for broken families children’
Next articleShweta Singh Kirti posts videos of UK car rally expressing ‘solidarity of SSR warriors’

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli steam irons her EX-Boyfriend Boxers, Hina Khan, Pavitra Punia, Jaan Kumar Sanu find it funny

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Bigg Boss 14 has been going on well and fans are happy to see their favourite reality show again on-screen. Nikki Tamboli has her own ways to lighten up the mood. A new promo released where we saw Nikki Tamboli entering the bedroom with boxers in her hand.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin’s candid interaction with Salman Khan won our heart!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Jasmin has been the most loved contestant inside Bigg Boss house and she has not got involved in any kind of fights or arguments.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: “Salman Khan is the image people associate ‘Bigg Boss’ with” – Nishant Singh Malkhani

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Nishant Singh Malkhani, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, said the show is incomplete without the "Maine Pyaar Kiya" actor.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks