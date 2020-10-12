Shehnaaz Gill to her fans: “If you respect me don’t judge anyone”

Advtg.

Bigg Boss 14 is creating a lot of buzz since its inception. Like it or not but Nikki Tamboli is surely making her mark in the Bigg Boss 14 house. In the first week itself, she has impressed all the seniors, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.

Not just that but she has also become the first confirmed Bigg Boss 14 contestant who will now share space with seniors in decision making.

Shehnaaz Gill recently asked her fans to stop judging Nikki Tamboli and Sidharth Shukla.

“Don’t judge anyone wrong samain sabko toh nhi bol sakhti but i trust #shehnaazians if u respect me don’t judge anyone Jo bhi koi galat bole kisi ke baare main turn nhi bologe Ei bub ju hai na ??? ” Shehnaaz commented on her Instagram post.

Nikki Tamboli seems to be getting on Bigg Boss 14 housemates nerves as she would try imposing her rules in the house. Eijaz had said that Nikki is not someone who should be given the power to control them.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill’s post below: