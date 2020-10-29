Advtg.
Shehnaaz Gill shares some interesting news about her upcoming project

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved celebrities. The beautiful singer enjoys great popularity. Her social media game is always on point as well.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shehnaaz often shares her breathtakingly beautiful pictures and videos on Instagram. She keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts.

Shehnaaz Gill shared a video on her Instagram story with Ken Ferns. The video captioned, “Ab aise hi video daal coz I don’t believe in retakes”. Ken Ferns is seen saying, “ Are you ready for something sexy Shehnaaz? and her cute  reply “Guess what meri line thi”

We are truly excited for Shehnaaz’s upcoming project . The Punjabi Kudi often trends on Twitter due to various reasons. Her friendship with Sidharth Shukla grabs a lot of attention. Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s relationship status has been the most discussed topic ever since their stint in Bigg Boss 13.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram story below:

