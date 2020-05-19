Advertisement
Shehnaaz Gill’s lovely message for brother Shehbaz on his birthday

Shehnaaz Gill shared a picture on her Instagram to wish her brother on his birthday.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is winning the internet with her cute antics and her lovely fans are always supporting her. Bigg Boss has given her immense popularity and her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla is also what her fans are crazy for.

SidNaaz is one of the top couples of Bigg Boss 13. Since then they have been trending on the internet.

Shehnaaz Gill shared a picture on her Instagram to wish her brother on his birthday. She captioned, “You are three in one to me – A brother, a bodyguard and also a best friend. Happy Birthday my Brother! @badeshashehbaz ❤️❤️❤️. Buraahhhhhhhh”

When Shehnaz Gill was inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, her brother had entered the house to support her and was inside for a week. Shehbaz, too, entertained the audience and won people’s hearts.

In the next show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge her brother also supported her and entertained the audiences.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill’s post for her brother Shehbaz below:

my sister my everything

my sister my love

