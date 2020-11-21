Sidharth Shukla unable to stop looking at Shehnaaz Gill in a teaser picture of their upcoming music video

Former Bigg Boss contestants and rumoured couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill recently collaborated on a new project, and Sidharth has teased their fans with what’s in store with a new picture.
Sidharth shared the picture on his Instagram and captioned, “Coming soon ♥️ @shehnaazgill @tonykakkar @nehakakkar @anshul300 @raghav.sharma.14661
In the picture, Sidharth can’t take his eyes off Shehnaaz Gill. SidNaaz already crazy for this upcoming track. They are looking so adorable together. Sidharth is wearing a blue shirt over a pink T-shirt and jeans, Shehnaaz is wearing a red dress.
The rumoured couple recently visited Chandigarh to shoot a music video. The two have appeared in several music videos together, in the months following the end of their Bigg Boss 13 journey.