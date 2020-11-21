Sidharth Shukla unable to stop looking at Shehnaaz Gill in a teaser picture of their upcoming music video

Advtg.

Former Bigg Boss contestants and rumoured couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill recently collaborated on a new project, and Sidharth has teased their fans with what’s in store with a new picture.

Sidharth shared the picture on his Instagram and captioned, “Coming soon ♥️ @shehnaazgill @tonykakkar @nehakakkar @anshul300 @raghav.sharma.14661

In the picture, Sidharth can’t take his eyes off Shehnaaz Gill. SidNaaz already crazy for this upcoming track. They are looking so adorable together. Sidharth is wearing a blue shirt over a pink T-shirt and jeans, Shehnaaz is wearing a red dress.

Advtg.

The rumoured couple recently visited Chandigarh to shoot a music video. The two have appeared in several music videos together, in the months following the end of their Bigg Boss 13 journey.

Check out Sidharth Shukla unable to stop looking at Shehnaaz Gill in this teaser picture below: