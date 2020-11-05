Sidharth Shukla reacts to Shehnaaz Gill’s Waada Hai song with Arjun Kanungo

Advtg.

Sidharth Shukla, who is the winner of Bigg Boss 13, hasn’t had an easy journey on the show and was also one of the toofani seniors in Bigg Boss 14. The actor got into news for his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill, enmity with Asim Riaz and nok-jhok with Rashami Desai.

Sidharth Shukla recently reacted to Shehnaaz Gill’s latest song Waada Hai also featuring Arjun Kanungo.

Shehnaaz and Arjun’s much-awaited music video has finally been released today (November 5, 2020). And the beautifully presented heartbreaking track will definitely stir the right emotions in you. The duo tells the story of relationships in today’s generation.

Shehnaaz and Arjun’s chemistry is heartwarming. From their lovey-dovey moments to the separation pain in their eyes, the two bring it perfectly onscreen. They look amazing together, and there’s not a single moment that you can afford to miss.

Sidharth Shukla tweeted, ” Hey @ishehnaaz_gill looking good in Waada hai nice song …. way to go girl Smiling face with smiling eyes”

Both Shehnaz and Sidharth are asked about one another at various points of life. The duo has also worked professionally since ‘Bigg Boss 13’. They were seen in the music video ‘Bhula Dunga’, which was crooned by Darshan Raval. Sidharth and Shehnaz even show support to one another’s individual work.

Check out Sidharth Shukla’s tweet for Shehnaaz Gill below:

