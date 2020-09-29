Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill complete 1 year of SidNaaz,fans trend #JabSidNaazMet

Advtg.

Ever since they participated in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ last year, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill’s chemistry has been a favourite with masses.

Both Shehnaz and Sidharth are asked about one another at various points of life. The duo has also worked professionally since ‘Bigg Boss 13’. They were seen in the music video ‘Bhula Dunga’, which was crooned by Darshan Raval.

Sidharth and Shehnaz even show support to one another’s individual work. Recently, after Shehnaz’s song ‘Kurta Pajama’ by Tony Kakkar released, Shukla commented, “Kurta Pajama kala kala kala kala kala kala kya bakwas gana hai muh pe chadgaya saala saala saala saala saala ..”

Shehnaaz Gill shared cake pictures on her Instagram story as well.

As Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill completes 1 year of SidNaaz.Fans trend ##JabSidNaazMet on Twitter. Check out fans tweet below:

He was intrigued by her since the time he saw her on stage !

While all the ladies chose this heartthrob, SHE went the other way and right AT THAT MOMENT he fell for her 💕🧿@sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill#JabSidNaazMet pic.twitter.com/uDe1KFVwtj — G. 💛 (@gauri_budhiraja) September 29, 2020

Celebrating one year of togetherness 🥂

May god bless these two beautiful humans today and forever 💕🧿@sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill#JabSidNaazMet pic.twitter.com/MLAfiX5wyU — G. 💛 (@gauri_budhiraja) September 29, 2020

I am Sidheart because I love Sidharth

I am Shehnaazian because Iove Shehnaaz

I am SidNaazian because I love my SidNaaz ❤ @JThakers#JabSidNaazMet pic.twitter.com/r5gaPSXPyl — Bharat SidNaaz Lover (@Sidnaaz_1) September 29, 2020

When You Smile because of Someone,it's special feeling.



But when You Cry for that someone, it's Love.' Pure love'@JThakers#JabSidnaazMet pic.twitter.com/zeHZKvBDme — Jazzie (@PH0NlX) September 29, 2020