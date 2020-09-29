Home TV News

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill complete 1 year of SidNaaz,fans trend #JabSidNaazMet

As Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill completes 1 year of SidNaaz.Fans trend ##JabSidNaazMet on Twitter. Check out fans tweet below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill complete 1 year of SidNaaz,fans trend #JabSidNaazMet
Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill complete 1 year of SidNaaz,fans trend #JabSidNaazMet
Advtg.

Ever since they participated in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ last year, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill’s chemistry has been a favourite with masses. 

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill are one of the most-loved duo from ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

Both Shehnaz and Sidharth are asked about one another at various points of life. The duo has also worked professionally since ‘Bigg Boss 13’. They were seen in the music video ‘Bhula Dunga’, which was crooned by Darshan Raval.

Advtg.

Sidharth and Shehnaz even show support to one another’s individual work. Recently, after Shehnaz’s song ‘Kurta Pajama’ by Tony Kakkar released, Shukla commented, “Kurta Pajama kala kala kala kala kala kala kya bakwas gana hai muh pe chadgaya saala saala saala saala saala ..”

Shehnaaz Gill shared cake pictures on her Instagram story as well.

As Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill completes 1 year of SidNaaz.Fans trend ##JabSidNaazMet on Twitter. Check out fans tweet below:

Advtg.
Previous articleBTS kicks off ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ with a stunning Dynamite performance
Next articleSSR's friend Aneesha: B'wood shouldn't be divided on justice for Sushant, Rhea

Related Articles

Fashion n Lifestyle

Surbhi Jyoti or Shraddha Arya: Who wore it better?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Surbhi Jyoti or Shraddh Arya- Who wore it better? Comment below
Read more
News

Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash share the first look of their upcoming song Sunn Zara

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
In the Sunn Zara poster, Shivin Narang looked dapper in his icy blue coloured shirt with navy blue trousers and Tejasswi Prakash, who was dressed in a beige t-short, rust colour shorts and jacket, couldn’t take her eyes off him.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill winning hearts as she aces her no-make up look

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Shehnaaz Gill shared some no makeup pictures. She is seen wearing a green and yellow printed dress. She is also seen wearing her beautiful smile.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks