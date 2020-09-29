Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill complete 1 year of SidNaaz,fans trend #JabSidNaazMet

Ever since they participated in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ last year, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill’s chemistry has been a favourite with masses.
Both Shehnaz and Sidharth are asked about one another at various points of life. The duo has also worked professionally since ‘Bigg Boss 13’. They were seen in the music video ‘Bhula Dunga’, which was crooned by Darshan Raval.
Sidharth and Shehnaz even show support to one another’s individual work. Recently, after Shehnaz’s song ‘Kurta Pajama’ by Tony Kakkar released, Shukla commented, “Kurta Pajama kala kala kala kala kala kala kya bakwas gana hai muh pe chadgaya saala saala saala saala saala ..”
Shehnaaz Gill shared cake pictures on her Instagram story as well.
New insta story #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/bqSRHCuWLt— Sana (@Sana86250523) September 28, 2020
As Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill completes 1 year of SidNaaz.Fans trend ##JabSidNaazMet on Twitter. Check out fans tweet below:
He was intrigued by her since the time he saw her on stage !— G. 💛 (@gauri_budhiraja) September 29, 2020
While all the ladies chose this heartthrob, SHE went the other way and right AT THAT MOMENT he fell for her 💕🧿@sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill#JabSidNaazMet pic.twitter.com/uDe1KFVwtj
Celebrating one year of togetherness 🥂— G. 💛 (@gauri_budhiraja) September 29, 2020
May god bless these two beautiful humans today and forever 💕🧿@sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill#JabSidNaazMet pic.twitter.com/MLAfiX5wyU
I am Sidheart because I love Sidharth— Bharat SidNaaz Lover (@Sidnaaz_1) September 29, 2020
I am Shehnaazian because Iove Shehnaaz
I am SidNaazian because I love my SidNaaz ❤ @JThakers#JabSidNaazMet pic.twitter.com/r5gaPSXPyl
When You Smile because of Someone,it's special feeling.— Jazzie (@PH0NlX) September 29, 2020
But when You Cry for that someone, it's Love.' Pure love'@JThakers#JabSidnaazMet pic.twitter.com/zeHZKvBDme