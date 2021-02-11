ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla gets emotional and wishes to erase this day from the calendar. Find out why?

Television's hottest hunk Sidharth Shukla left his fans in a frenzy after he shared a sad tweet on Thursday.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla gets emotional and wishes to erase this day from the calendar. Find out why
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla gets emotional and wishes to erase this day from the calendar. Find out why
ADVERTISEMENT

Television’s hottest hunk Sidharth Shukla left his fans in a frenzy after he shared a sad tweet on Thursday.

He wishes to erase this day from the calendar as he didn’t mention the reason.

Sidharth tweeted, “Sometimes I wish I could erase this day from the calendar ….. but what does one do of the memories.” Soon after fans flooded his post with encouraging messages and wishes for the happiness of his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sidharth had mentioned about his father in Bigg Boss 14 in a conversation with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.

On the work front, Sidharth will soon be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web series Broken But Beautiful 3 opposite Sonia Rathee.

Check out Sidharth Shukla’s tweet below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleValentine's Day: Love is in the air and on your playlist, too
Next articleStrong defence line will be key to Indian hockey team's success: Surender Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion n Lifestyle

Surbhi Jyoti’s makeup game on point

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Surbhi Jyoti charm and hotness can literally be felt virtually through her sexy pics
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Nia Sharma’s latest look in white is too hot to handle

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Nia Sharma raises the temperature with these photo.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Bipasha Basu cheers for strong girl Rubina Dilaik

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has rooted for Rubina Dilaik and said that she finds the Bigg Boss 14 contestant strong.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021