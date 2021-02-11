Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla gets emotional and wishes to erase this day from the calendar. Find out why?

Television’s hottest hunk Sidharth Shukla left his fans in a frenzy after he shared a sad tweet on Thursday.

He wishes to erase this day from the calendar as he didn’t mention the reason.

Sidharth tweeted, “Sometimes I wish I could erase this day from the calendar ….. but what does one do of the memories.” Soon after fans flooded his post with encouraging messages and wishes for the happiness of his family.

Sidharth had mentioned about his father in Bigg Boss 14 in a conversation with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.

On the work front, Sidharth will soon be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web series Broken But Beautiful 3 opposite Sonia Rathee.

