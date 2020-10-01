Home TV News

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's latest motivational tweet will win your hearts

The Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is often seen posting motivational quotes, which leave Sidhearts asking for more.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Amid the lockdown, Sidharth Shukla has been keeping his fans up-to-date about his daily happenings. Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Sidharth Shukla has resumed work.

Yesterday Sidharth took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures from what looks like his vanity van. He wrote alongside the pictures, where he is seen posing in front of a mirror: “Shoot mode on!”

The Bigg Boss 13 winner is often seen posting motivational quotes, which leave Sidhearts asking for more. As Sid continues to go on a motivational quote spree, he has once again Tweeted about how he sees and treats himself.

His latest tweet, “Being told you’re not good enough can be a wakeup call or a dream killer…….. It’s always up to you”.

On the work front, Sidharth featured alongside Neha Sharma in the recently-released music video “Dil Ko Karaar Aaya”. Yasser Desai and Neha Kakkar have lent their voices to the track. He recently shot for a promo for Bigg Boss 14. Fans are hoping to come back on-screen.

Check out Sidharth Shukla’s motivational tweet below:

