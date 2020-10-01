Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s latest motivational tweet will win your hearts

Advtg.

Amid the lockdown, Sidharth Shukla has been keeping his fans up-to-date about his daily happenings. Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Sidharth Shukla has resumed work.

Yesterday Sidharth took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures from what looks like his vanity van. He wrote alongside the pictures, where he is seen posing in front of a mirror: “Shoot mode on!”

The Bigg Boss 13 winner is often seen posting motivational quotes, which leave Sidhearts asking for more. As Sid continues to go on a motivational quote spree, he has once again Tweeted about how he sees and treats himself.

His latest tweet, “Being told you’re not good enough can be a wakeup call or a dream killer…….. It’s always up to you”.

On the work front, Sidharth featured alongside Neha Sharma in the recently-released music video “Dil Ko Karaar Aaya”. Yasser Desai and Neha Kakkar have lent their voices to the track. He recently shot for a promo for Bigg Boss 14. Fans are hoping to come back on-screen.

Check out Sidharth Shukla’s motivational tweet below:

Being told you're not good enough can be a wakeup call or a dream killer…….. It's always up to you 😊 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) October 1, 2020