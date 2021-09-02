HomeTVNews

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passes away

Sidharth Shukla known for being fit and had even won the reality show ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’ passed away this morning

By Shweta Ghadashi
Sidharth Shukla passed away on Monday. He was 40. This news came as a shock for his fans as the actor recently appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. He was 40.

Siddharth, the winner of Bigg Boss 13 was a popular face of showbiz and has been a part of films like Humpty Sharma Ke Dulhania. The actor’s last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor’s popular show ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ in which he played the role of Agastya.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla ‘excited’ about entering ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house with Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth is known for his roles in daily soaps such as “Balika Vadhu” and “Dil Se Dil Tak”. He is also popular for his tints in reality shows such as “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6”, “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi” and “Bigg Boss 13”.

Shukla was known for being fit and had even won the reality show, ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’. He also hosted ‘Savdhaan India’ and ‘India’s Got Talent’.

Sidharth was 40 years old and is survived by his mother and two sisters. A Cooper Hospital spokesperson said that the actor was “brought dead” in the morning.

May his soul rest in peace. Our heartfelt condolences to Sidharth Shukla’s family, friends and fans

