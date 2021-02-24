ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Sidharth Shukla wins hearts with his latest Motivational tweet

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla often seen posting motivational quotes, which leave Sidhearts asking for more.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has set the Internet on fire by sharing a pool video of himself. In the slomo video shared by the actor, he can be seen taking a dive into the pool as he flaunts his chiselled physique.

Also, in the end, Sidharth looks straight into the camera and gives a thumbs up. “Sometimes you just gotta chill,” he captioned the video.

Sidharth Shukla has been keeping his fans up-to-date about his daily happenings.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner is often seen posting motivational quotes, which leave Sidhearts asking for more. 

He recently shared a motivational tweet saying, “Life’s too short to worry about what others say or think about you …….. just enjoy life .. have fun … and give them something to talk about”

Fans of Sidharth are superexicted for his new role as Agastya in the upcoming webseries Broken but Beautiful season 3.

Check out Sidarth Shukla’s motivational tweet below:
