ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla evicted?

Actor Abhinav Shukla has reportedly been eliminated from the house in a surprise mid-week eviction.

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Abhinav Shukla has reportedly been eliminated from the house in a surprise mid-week eviction.

The latest promo of the upcoming episode shows housemates getting nervous with the announcement that the supporters, who have entered the house to support their favourite contestant, will evict one housemate. The supporters include: Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Mahajan, Jaan Kumar, Vindu Dara Singh, Toshi Sabri, and Jyotika Dilaik. 

The camera then cuts to Rakhi crying inconsolably praying for her safety. In the clip, after the announcement of the evicted contestant’s name, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli are seen breaking down. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, several reports have surfaced claiming that Abhinav is the one who has been eliminated from the house.  –ians/sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRanbir Kapoor’s uncle Rajiv Kapoor passes away
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin picks Rahul Vaidya over Abhinav Shukla

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house and the actress had left the contestants and host Salman Khan in tears as she bid adieu to the show.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia will get married this year

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Love birds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia will get married this year
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin reunites with her love Aly Goni, JasLy fans are super happy

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Jasmin Bhasin, along with a few other ex-contestants, is back in the Bigg Boss 14 house as support for the contestants for one whole week.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 Jasmin Bhasin picks Rahul Vaidya over Abhinav Shukla

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin picks Rahul Vaidya over Abhinav Shukla

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house and the actress had left the contestants and host Salman Khan in tears as she bid adieu to the show.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia will get married this year !

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia will get married...

Bigg Boss 14 Jasmin Bhasin reunites with her love Aly Goni

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin reunites with her love Aly Goni,...

Bob Saget still in touch with his 'Full House' daughters

Bob Saget still in touch with his ‘Full House’ daughters

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin: Aly Goni is a one man army

Meera Desothale

Meera Desothale had inhibitions entering the entertainment industry

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021