Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik reveal the secrets to their happy marriage in a discussion with Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

Legends say a great marriage isn’t something that just happens; it’s something that must be created. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have mastered the art of maintaining a fabulous marriage despite facing many adversities in the Bigg Boss house.

In this Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala clip on Voot, we witness an interesting conversation between housemates Abhinav, Rubina, Aly and Jasmin as they discuss the best aspects of being married to each other, as well as the little things they do to keep other feeling safe and happy.

During the scintillating conversation, Jasmin revealed, “ Maine Abhinav ko poochha Rubina ko aapki zindagi mein aane ke 5 faayde batao. Toh aadmi ne pyaar, space, partner, yeh sab kuch nahi bola! Bolta hai mera sleep cycle theek ho gaya, mujhe khaane ko acha milta hai, ab mein badhiya colours pehenta hoon, olive green or grey hi pehenta tha. Mein ghumne alag alag desh jata hoon. I was feeling better, now I’m feeling mindblowing!”

When asked about the disadvantages, Abhinav stated,”Nuksan sirf yeh hai ki faayde hain.” In a comedic turn, everyone cracked up when Aly mentioned he doesn’t get to reply to DMs! Rubina clarified that isn’t the case, saying, “Na maine aaj tak phone uthaya hai, dekhna toh door ki baat hai. Ask him.

Jab boyfriend tha, tab bhi nahi kiya.” In agreement with her point, Abhinav added, “Humare haath mein hota, hume apne partner ko secure karna hai ya insecure. Aise insecure ho jata hai banda. Phone ulta rakhna shuru kar do. Notifications off kar do. Mujhe yeh hai, mein kuch concentration wala kaam kar raha hoon aur ting ting ho raha hai, aur usme aadhi cheezain phisul ki hoti hai. 90 percent. Kuch bhi bhejte rehte hai. “

Their transparency and honest communication makes it clear why Rubina and Abhinav are the most beloved couple of the house. Do you agree with their take on keeping their marriage healthy? Catch all of the latest scoop on BB14 Extra Masala available only on VOOT