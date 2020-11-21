Advtg.
TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni fights for BFF Jasmin Bhasin

The world now knows about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's friendship, and the former's entry in Bigg Boss 14 to support his friend speaks a lot about the strong bond that they share.

By Glamsham Editorial
Bigg Boss 14 Aly Goni fights for BFF Jasmin Bhasin
Bigg Boss 14 Aly Goni fights for BFF Jasmin Bhasin
Advtg.

The world now knows about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s friendship, and the former’s entry in Bigg Boss 14 to support his friend speaks a lot about the strong bond that they share. So it was obvious that he will go out of his way to support her in the captaincy task.

Only the four former captains – Jasmin, Aly, Kavita Kaushik, and Eijaz Khan – were supposed to participate in the task. It was the famous Box Task of the reality show to test for how long a contestant can stay inside the box while the ones outside tried to disturb them. Once Aly came out of the box, he went all out to support Jasmin. Though he tried to disturb the other contestants, his first priority was to save Jasmin from any outside interference.

Aly gave his best in saving Jasmin, but unfortunately, sanchalak Rahul Vaidya announced Kavita as the winner. However, Aly seemed really happy as Jasmin gave her best in the task. He also went and congratulated Kavita for becoming the new captain. That shows true sportsman spirit, doesn’t it?

Advtg.
Previous articleBollywood explores horror comedy with new-age spin
Next articleBen Affleck, Ana de Armas passionately kiss and cuddle on the sets of ‘Deep Water’

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni reveals Pavitra Punia’s game in front of the contestants, Gauahar Khan thanks him for speaking up

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
The contestants in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 are halfway into the season, and every day now comes with a new revelation, new fight, and new equations.
Read more
News

Sidharth Shukla unable to stop looking at Shehnaaz Gill in a teaser picture of their upcoming music video

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Former Bigg Boss contestants and rumoured couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill recently collaborated on a new project, and Sidharth has teased their fans with what’s in store with a new picture.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik express their hurt sentiments with other housemates in the house

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Rubina, Jasmin and Abhinav have a bone to pick with hurtful ways in which some of the other contestants behave in the hou
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni fights for BFF Jasmin Bhasin 1

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Not hopeful about OTT future in India

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Sugandha RawalNew Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels OTTs are getting cramped in India and herd mentality is seeping in. The actor...
Bigg Boss 14 Aly Goni reveals Pavitra Punia's game in front of the contestants, Gauahar Khan thanks him for speaking up

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni reveals Pavitra Punia’s game in front...

Sidharth Shukla unable to stop looking at Shehnaaz Gill in a teaser picture of their upcoming music video

Sidharth Shukla unable to stop looking at Shehnaaz Gill in a...

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas passionately kiss and cuddle on the sets of 'Deep Water'

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas passionately kiss and cuddle on the...

Bigg Boss 14 Aly Goni fights for BFF Jasmin Bhasin

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni fights for BFF Jasmin Bhasin

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni fights for BFF Jasmin Bhasin 2

Bollywood explores horror comedy with new-age spin

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks