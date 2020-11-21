Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni fights for BFF Jasmin Bhasin

Advtg.

The world now knows about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s friendship, and the former’s entry in Bigg Boss 14 to support his friend speaks a lot about the strong bond that they share. So it was obvious that he will go out of his way to support her in the captaincy task.

Only the four former captains – Jasmin, Aly, Kavita Kaushik, and Eijaz Khan – were supposed to participate in the task. It was the famous Box Task of the reality show to test for how long a contestant can stay inside the box while the ones outside tried to disturb them. Once Aly came out of the box, he went all out to support Jasmin. Though he tried to disturb the other contestants, his first priority was to save Jasmin from any outside interference.

Aly gave his best in saving Jasmin, but unfortunately, sanchalak Rahul Vaidya announced Kavita as the winner. However, Aly seemed really happy as Jasmin gave her best in the task. He also went and congratulated Kavita for becoming the new captain. That shows true sportsman spirit, doesn’t it?