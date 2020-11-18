Advtg.
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin trick Rubina Dilaik in captaincy task as they support Rahul Vaidya

But it seems like Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who claim to be close friends with Rubina, will betray her by destroying her red hearts in the captaincy task.

By Shweta Ghadashi
As we have entered into a new week, Bigg Boss 14 is also gearing up for a new captain to lead the house. Election of the new captain becomes the focus of the house as Bigg Boss pits Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya against each other.

But it seems like Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who claim to be close friends with Rubina, will betray her by destroying her red hearts in the captaincy task. 

In the upcoming promo of Bigg Boss 14, shows Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who are a part of Rahul’s team, stealing and tearing Rubina’s hearts stuck on the wall. The task soon takes an ugly turn and what follows next is the destruction of the given task.

In yesterday’s episode we saw how Queen Rubina and King Rahul end up having a huge clash. Rahul even called Abhinav as ‘Sasta Vakeel’ of Rubina as he was interfering in between their decisions.

Check out Bigg Boss 14 promo below: 

