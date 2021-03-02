Aly Goni says ‘Jasmin hi mera ghar hai’ as fans trend ‘JASMIN KE GHAR HUM JAENGE’

ADVERTISEMENT
After the Bigg Boss 14 finale, couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin jetted off to Kashmir at the former’s hometown. They went there to celebrate Aly’s birthday and are still there having a gala time.
Jasmin Bhasin has gotten along with Aly’s family and their Instagram story is filled with their lovey-dovey moments.
Fans of JasLy started a trend ‘Jasmin Ke Ghar Hum Jaenge’. Aly supported the trend and tweeted, “Jasmin hi mera ghar hai Red heart lekin fir bhi JASMIN KE GHAR HUM JAENGE”
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are giving major relationship goals and sharing loved up pictures and videos together making fans go aww.
Check out Aly Goni’s tweet below:
Jasmin hi mera ghar hai ❤️ lekin fir bhi— Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) March 2, 2021
JASMIN KE GHAR HUM JAENGE
