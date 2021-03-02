ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Aly Goni says ‘Jasmin hi mera ghar hai’ as fans trend ‘JASMIN KE GHAR HUM JAENGE’

Fans of JasLy started a trend ‘Jasmin Ke Ghar Hum Jaenge’. Aly Goni supported the trend and also tweeted.

By Shweta Ghadashi
After the Bigg Boss 14 finale, couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin jetted off to Kashmir at the former’s hometown. They went there to celebrate Aly’s birthday and are still there having a gala time.

Jasmin Bhasin has gotten along with Aly’s family and their Instagram story is filled with their lovey-dovey moments.

Fans of JasLy started a trend ‘Jasmin Ke Ghar Hum Jaenge’. Aly supported the trend and tweeted, “Jasmin hi mera ghar hai Red heart  lekin fir bhi  JASMIN KE GHAR HUM JAENGE”

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are giving major relationship goals and sharing loved up pictures and videos together making fans go aww.
Check out Aly Goni’s tweet below:

