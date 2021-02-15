ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s performance on Valentine’s Day

It was the last day of the connections to be inside the "Bigg Boss" house, and since it was Valentine's Day, Aly Goni was lucky to be celebrating it with Jasmin Bhasin.

By Glamsham Editorial
Well, he also ordered Aly and Jasmin to take to the stage and perform on the song that Rahul Vaidya created in the house for them. While Rahul spread the magic of his voice, Jasmin and Aly gave a cute and romantic dance performance for the housemates and the audience.

Even Salman couldn’t help but call it “beautiful”. Later during a task where the contestants were asked to give a black rose to the house are who has hurt them, Aly gave it to Rakhi saying that he was hurt by all the things she said about Jasmin, and gave her the black rose.

Also, when Rahul’s girlfriend Disha Parmar came on the show to surprise Rahul, Aly couldn’t control his excitement and was jumping around like a small kid. He even gave Rahul a laddoo and congratulated him as Disha accepted his marriage proposal.

After the connections left, it was time for eviction, and with Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s exit from the show, “Bigg Boss 14” got its top five – Aly, Rahul, Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli. And Aly was quick to realise this and called for a group hug. 

Though Aly had entered the show initially for Jasmin, he gave his best once he came back. He has shown all signs if a winner, and with the finale just a few days away now, we can’t wait to see him lift the trophy.

