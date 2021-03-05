Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Tony Kakkar’s swag look in Tera Suit poster

Bigg Boss 14 contestants and lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin will be seen in a music video together for the first time with Tony Kakkar.
Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Tony Kakkar shared the poster of Tera Suit on their respective social media handles.
In the poster of Tera Suit, Tony Kakkar , Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are seen posing together with a swag. Tony Kakkar is seen wearing a yellow oversized tshirt paired with black pants. Aly Goni is seen wearing a orange casuals holding money in his hand, while Jasmin’s look is somewhat a cop. All three of them are killing in their look.
The song Tera Suit will be released on 8th March 2021. The song is sung by Tony Kakkar.
Soon after Bigg Boss 14 finale, Aly and Jasmin flew to Jammu, his hometown, to meet his family. They also spent some quality time together in the city. Aly also celebrated his birthday with family in Jammu.