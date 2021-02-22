ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Aly Goni opens up on what he earned on Bigg Boss 14

Aly Goni revealed he realizes what he has actually earned from Bigg Boss 14 only after coming out of the house

By Glamsham Editorial
What Aly Goni earned on Bigg Boss 14
What Aly Goni earned on Bigg Boss 14
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 22: Bigg Boss 14 finalist Aly Goni on Monday revealed he realises what he has actually earned from the show only after coming out of the house.

“Finally I am out of the house and let me tell you, bahar aake jab aap Sab Ka pyaar dekha, toh samaj mein aaya ki Meine kya kamaya hai. Humne izzat aur pyaar kamaya. Thank you to all you beautiful people. #FamAly best thi hai n rahegi. Gratitude. (I realised what I have actually earned after coming out of the house. I have earned a lot of love and respect. #FamAly is the best and always will be.)” he tweeted.

Rubina Dilaik was crowned the winner in the just concluded season 14 of the reality television show. She defeated finalist Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and Aly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans commented on Aly’s tweet on Monday conveying to him that he is the winner of their hearts, no matter who won the show.

“Yayyyyy…U r the real winner for us as u must have understood by now. Yes WE LOVE YOU our Sher. U won millions hearts and congrats for 3M IG family. We all belong to the same family. Watching ur game play was heaven!

BB14 is indeed #TheJasLySeason forevr!” commented a fan.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNamit Das pens note about cobbler who trained him for ‘A Suitable Boy’ role
Next articleKriti Sanon shares an unseen pic with ‘Bachchan Pandey’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Sidharth Shukla wins hearts with his latest Motivational tweet

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla often seen posting motivational quotes, which leave Sidhearts asking for more.
Read more
News

Rakhi Sawant urges fans to pray for her mother

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Rakhi Sawants mother Jaya Sawant is battling cancer. The reality TV star has now requested fans to pray for her mother.
Read more
News

Nikki Tamboli post Bigg Boss 14: I may do Bollywood films now

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Nikki Tamboli, who finished in the top three spot of Bigg Boss 14, now looks forward to working in...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021