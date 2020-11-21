Advtg.
TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni reveals Pavitra Punia’s game in front of the contestants, Gauahar Khan thanks him for speaking up

The contestants in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 are halfway into the season, and every day now comes with a new revelation, new fight, and new equations.

By Shweta Ghadashi
The contestants in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 are halfway into the season, and every day now comes with a new revelation, new fight, and new equations. And with Aly Goni’s entry in the show, the show has become quite interesting and entertaining. The actor is not one to bow down to what’s wrong, and even if he has to stand alone, he will do that for what’s right.

During the captaincy task, Pavitra Punia had lifted Kavita Kaushik’s box and said that she can do it as she is the sanchalak. Later she said that she lifted it so that Kavita could breathe.

Rahul Vaidya had earlier told Aly that he will announce Kavita as the winner because Jasmin Bhasin’s box lifted when she went for nature’s call. Pavitra’s revelation did not go down well with Aly, who said that she is just trying to be in her good books.

In fact, Aly also revealed in front of everyone the abuses Pavitra had hurled at senior Gauahar Khan after she lost a task. Pavitra had re-entered the show after that, but her abuses came as a big shock to Gauahar when she came out of the house. Gauahar now took to Twitter to thank Aly for taking a stand for her, and tweeted, “Finally! Thank you @AlyGoni at least someone spoke up.”

Aly also revealed in front of the other contestants that Pavitra speaks nasty about anyone and everyone behind their backs, and makes friends as per her convenience.

Well, we couldn’t agree more with Aly. What are your thoughts on this?

Check out Gauahar Khan’s tweet below:

