Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni loved how Sidharth Shukla supported Jasmin Bhasin in Immunity task

Jasmin Bhasin is a prominent name in the television industry and she has done some amazing shows including Naagin, Dil To Happy Hai Ji and Dil Se Dil Tak to name a few.

The 30-year-old is currently entertaining her fans in Bigg Boss 14 house and guess who’s cheering for her from outside the house?

It’s none other than her rumoured boyfriend, Aly Goni. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor took to his Twitter and called Jasmin a ‘Sherni’.

Aly Goni tweeted, “The way sidhrath was boosting jasmin in the task loved it.. apni ladki sherni hai and yeh side bahar aani bohot important thi”

Team A consisted of Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Malkhani and Rahul Vaidya, while Team B had Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin and Shehzad Deol. During the task Eijaz Khan, Nishant and others had pulled items from Jasmin. Jasmin screamed at them saying that it is unfair.

That led to four men fighting with Jasmin. This was the time when Jasmin gave her full strength and fought brilliantly. She also told Eijaz Khan,’ If you are a Khan, then I am also a Bhasin’ She also added, ‘Aap aadmi ke naam pe dhabba ho.’

Jasmin Bhasin did perform really well in the task and there’s no second doubt about it and Aly Goni cheering for her from outside the house makes our heart go ‘Aww’ for him.

Yes indeed… Sid was happy seeing her efforts! pic.twitter.com/O7rkieBGio — ✴️ ᴠ ɪ ʀ ᴀ ᴊ ✴️ (@myherosid_) October 14, 2020

Proud on his face.#JasminBhasin came out of her comfort zone



Praised her for not giving up



Indirectly, stopped her from not forcing much on Ladka/Ladki thing



Told her to also take care of when to stop n not hurt herself



That's how #SidharthShukla supports#BB14 #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/aQ3LXpZtFq — CatTheStoner (@CatTStoner) October 14, 2020