Advtg.
TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni loved how Sidharth Shukla supported Jasmin Bhasin in Immunity task

Aly Goni tweeted and expressed how Sidharth Shukla supported and treated Jasmin Bhasin well in immunity task in Bigg Boss 14.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 14 Aly Goni loved how Sidharth Shukla supported Jasmin Bhasin in Immunity task
Bigg Boss 14 Aly Goni loved how Sidharth Shukla supported Jasmin Bhasin in Immunity task
Advtg.

Jasmin Bhasin is a prominent name in the television industry and she has done some amazing shows including Naagin, Dil To Happy Hai Ji and Dil Se Dil Tak to name a few.

The 30-year-old is currently entertaining her fans in Bigg Boss 14 house and guess who’s cheering for her from outside the house?

It’s none other than her rumoured boyfriend, Aly Goni. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor took to his Twitter and called Jasmin a ‘Sherni’.

Aly Goni tweeted, “The way sidhrath was boosting jasmin in the task loved it.. apni ladki sherni hai and yeh side bahar aani bohot important thi”

Advtg.

Team A consisted of Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Malkhani and Rahul Vaidya, while Team B had Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin and Shehzad Deol. During the task Eijaz Khan, Nishant and others had pulled items from Jasmin. Jasmin screamed at them saying that it is unfair.

That led to four men fighting with Jasmin. This was the time when Jasmin gave her full strength and fought brilliantly. She also told Eijaz Khan,’ If you are a Khan, then I am also a Bhasin’ She also added, ‘Aap aadmi ke naam pe dhabba ho.’

Jasmin Bhasin did perform really well in the task and there’s no second doubt about it and Aly Goni cheering for her from outside the house makes our heart go ‘Aww’ for him. 

Advtg.
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin says “If you are a Khan, then I am also a Bhasin”
Next articleAmazon Prime Video ‘I’m Your Woman’ trailer: Rachel Brosnahan’s powerful dialogues

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin says “If you are a Khan, then I am also a Bhasin”

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Jasmin Bhasin has nailed it. In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, announced an immunity task called "Farm Land." As a part of this task, all the contestants were divided into two teams.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkhani gives his best in immunity task, plays a good defense

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Nishant Singh Malkhani is not one to let things go easily when it comes to performing in a task.
Read more
News

Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra test negative for COVID-19 says negative never sounded so sweet

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
There is awesome news for Sharad Malhotra and VAni fans as he test negative for COVID-19 today.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks