Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni’s sister calls Rahul Vaidya ‘a sweetheart’, gives a thumbs up to JasLy

Be it any season, family week is eagerly awaited in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. So “Bigg Boss” announced that the contestants’ family members will be there to see them, and the catch was the ‘freeze and release’ task.

And guess who Aly Goni got to see, his sister Ilham Goni and also his niece and nephews. Though it was through a video call because his family lives in Jammu and couldn’t come because of the pandemic, he got to speak to her for 10 minutes.

Ilham told Aly that he and Jasmin Bhasin both are playing really well, and the audience is loving them. She also told him that they look quite stressed since the past few days, and they should just enjoy the game.

Talking about Eijaz Khan, Ilham told Aly that the former considers him as his younger brother. She also showered love on Rahul Vaidya and called him a sweetheart. She said that they both consider each other as brothers and so Rahul has become her brother too.

Aly asked her if he and Jasmin are being shown in good light, to which she gave a thumbs up. She also said that if they want to make it official once they come out of the house it’s a thumbs up from her and it will make her really happy. Ilham also advised Aly that though he is there to support Jasmin, he should focus on his game too.

Once Aly came out, Jasmin hugged him and Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla too followed. He went on to hug Eijaz, who was overwhelmed with emotions. It was a very emotional moment for Aly, but it has definitely given him the much-needed courage and strength to give his best in the last one month left of the show.