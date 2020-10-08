Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni slams Nikki Tamboli saying “World knows how much Shehnaaz Gill loves Sidharth Shukla”

Advtg.

Bigg Boss 14 is becoming more interesting day by day. As the previous episodes, we see Nikki Tamboli hitting on Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s bond in the previous season of Bigg Boss was one of a kind. They were the most-loved contestants of the show, and their equation remained the same ever after BB 13’s end.

While fans are still missing SidNaaz, Sidharth’s Shukla’s presence in the Bigg Boss 14 house has been grabbing their attention. Yes, Sidharth has become the center of attraction in the new season of the controversial reality show.

While everyone is going gaga over Sid in BB 14, there’s one contestant who is leaving no stones unturned to draw his attention towards her. Yes, you guessed it right, we’re talking about Nikki Tamboli. The South Indian actress brewing closeness and flirtatious behavior with Sidharth have become the talk of the town.

While this has not gone good with Aly Goni as he loves SidNaaz and tweets, “Nd this girl tamboli Man shrugging I don’t know what she wana prove with all this..whole world knows that how much shehnaz love Sidharth and I m sure he also loves her but as an actor I can understand he is playing a game that’s y he is there.koi self respect naam ki cheez hoti hai behanFolded hands”

Well, this is not the first time Aly has commented in favour of Shehnaaz, he had also said that he wishes to see the Punjabi girl in the BB 14 house.

Check out Aly Goni’s tweets below:

Nd this girl tamboli 🤷🏻‍♂️ I don’t know what she wana prove with all this..whole world knows that how much shehnaz love Sidharth and I m sure he also loves her but as an actor I can understand he is playing a game that’s y he is there.koi self respect naam ki cheez hoti hai behan🙏🏼 — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 8, 2020

Yaar Gauhar ki jaga shehnaaz ko bhejna chahiye tha I think zyada mazza aata 😍 too much fun ho jata — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 6, 2020