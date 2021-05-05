Aly Goni wishes Rahul Vaidya for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Adv.

Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya are two individuals who had a blast and a great time together during their stint in Bigg Boss 14. While Aly got eliminated a lot earlier, Rahul finished as a runner up and ever since then, there’s been no limit to his popularity.

Aly Goni tweeted, “@rahulvaidya23 all the best for kkk11 mere bhai kill it .See u there may be in family week ?”

Rahul replied on his tweet, “Thank you mere Bhai .. Eid Mubarak in advance! Crescent moon See you soon White heart lots of love to the family”

Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya’s bond in Bigg Boss 14 was loved by the audience. They were always there for each other and supported each others decision.

Check out Aly Goni’s tweet for Rahul Vaidya below:

@rahulvaidya23 all the best for kkk11 mere bhai kill it 💪🏼❤️ See u there may be in family week ? 😉😛 — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) May 4, 2021

Thank you mere Bhai .. Eid Mubarak in advance! 🌙 See you soon 🤍 lots of love to the family https://t.co/RlrKB8jctY — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 4, 2021