Bigg Boss 14: An emotional reunion, Aly Goni talks to his mom and dad via video call

ADVERTISEMENT

The curtains will soon come down on Bigg Boss 14 and the five finalists are trying their best to keep the show entertained. At this time, they all are tired after giving over four months of their life to the show, and even “Bigg Boss” is trying his best to keep their spirits up.

Recently, Aly Goni along with Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant won the Cave Task and as his prize “Bigg Boss” granted his wish of talking to his mother and also see his newborn niece.

It was an emotional moment when Aly saw his mom after such a long time. His mother said that she is proud of him and has loved his game throughout. She consoled him by saying that it’s just a matter of few days now and she already considers him the winner.

She also congratulated him for controlling his anger and being calm and patient in the show. Aly was over the moon to see his newborn niece and gave her a kiss too.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Aly’s request “Bigg Boss” allowed him to talk to his father as well. His father said he has played really well and is happy and proud of him. His mother also spoke about Jasmin Bhasin and said that whatever she told Aly during the connection week was absolutely correct. When “Bigg Boss” announced that it’s time to say goodbye, Aly’s mother asked him to give her love to the other housemates too.

Aly was very happy after this interaction and was seen talking to the other housemates that his mother was really scared when he was coming in the reality show because of his short-tempered nature. He confessed that he can see the change in himself and thanked “Bigg Boss” for this opportunity.