Bigg Boss 14: Challengers give a tough fight to the contestants in the Bigg Boss House

The challengers have entered the Bigg Boss house and it going to be a rollercoaster ride from hereon.

By Glamsham Editorial
The challengers have entered the Bigg Boss house and it going to be a rollercoaster ride from hereon. 

Vikas leads the challengers in entering the house followed by Kashmira who immediately targets Eijaz! She says that he is almost invisible in the show. Next, Manu targets Abhinav and Rubina.

The final salvo comes from Vikas who gives all the housemates including Abhinav, Rubin, Jasmin and Eijaz a very severe reality check.

Arshi enters the house and rakes up a battle between the challengers themselves! She attacks the challenger leader Vikas Gupta and takes his case! She also fawns over Abhinav and declares her fondness for him.

Both housemates and challengers are seen judging themselves as a new wave of excitement ensures in the Bigg Boss House!

Rahul Mahajan enters as ‘Ek Din Ka Raja’ who chooses Manu as his Vazir and Eijaz as his Senapati.

Arshi is seen declaring her love for her and Rahul has a tough time fending off her amorous advances! The housemates and challengers are all smiles, and now the real game will now begin!

How will the game plan out for the housemates with the entry of challengers?

