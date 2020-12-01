TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar says ‘Bigg Boss 14 Belongs to Rahul Vaidya’

The hashtag 'BB14 Belongs to Rahul' turned a top Twitter trend after Rahul's fans decided to shower the singer with immense love and appreciation. Disha Parmar lend her support to Rahul Vaidya.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Rahul Vaidya has emerged as one of the most loved contestants on Bigg Boss 14, with fans liking his straightforward nature and one-liners. On Monday, the hashtag ‘BB14 Belongs to Rahul’ turned a top Twitter trend after Rahul’s fans decided to shower the singer with immense love and appreciation.

Disha Parmar also supported him and tweeted, “You amazing people doing so much effort deserve an applaud!! BB14 BELONGS TO RAHUL”

Reacting to Disha’s tweet, her former co-star Nakuul Mehta tweeted, “Also, Disha.” Disha responded to Nakuul by writing, “Hahaha!!”

Disha is best known for playing a small town simple girl Pankhuri on the hit show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, which starred Nakuul Mehta opposite her. She also played the lead role of Jhanvi/Jia in Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa.

Rahul had proposed  his love for Disha in a grand way in front of all the housemates on Bigg Boss 14 on National Television. The episode aired on November 11, which also marked Disha’s birthday.

Check out Disha Parmar’s tweet for Rahul Vaidya below:

