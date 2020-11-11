Advtg.
Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar reacts and blushes to Rahul Vaidya’s marriage proposal

Rahul Vaidya is going to propose to his girlfriend Disha Parmar in the TV reality show 'Bigg Boss 14'. She reacts to his proposal

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 14 Disha Parmar reacts and blushes to Rahul Vaidya’s marriage proposal
Bigg Boss 14 Disha Parmar reacts and blushes to Rahul Vaidya’s marriage proposal
Rahul Vaidya is going to propose to his girlfriend Disha Parmar in the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’. The video is becoming viral on social media, in which Rahul is seen proposing him on Disha’s birthday, inside Bigg Boss house. On the white T-shirt, Rahul has lipstick written on the direction. Also asked the question of ‘marry me?’ 

In the video, Rahul says that I have never been so nervous before today, as it is happening today. I and you have known each other for the last two years. Will you marry me? I will wait for your reply.

Rahul is seen sitting on his knees with a ring in his hand and proposing direction. Rahul is eagerly waiting for what Disha answers. Also, the fans are also expecting a positive response from the direction. 

The actor starred opposite Nakuul Mehta in Pyaar Ka Dard hai Meetha Meetha Pyaar. The two became overnight sensations with the show. Once the show got over, Disha took a break of three years, and made a comeback with Woh Apna Sa in 2017. 

In the video, Disha says, “You know how special the day is now”…and she blushes when someone says “I thought someone proposed you National television.

Disha is looking pretty in white top and pink skirt on her birthday today.

Check out Disha Parmar’s reaction to Rahul Vaidya’s marriage proposal below:

