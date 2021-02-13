ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar to accept Rahul Vaidya’s proposal on TV

Bigg Boss 14 seems finally set for some genuine drama. Disha Parmar enters the Bigg Boss house to meet Rahul Vaidya, he proposes her on National TV. She accepts.

By Glamsham Editorial
The dull season 14 of Bigg Boss 14 seems finally set for some genuine drama, with contestant Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend Disha Parmar adding a romantic twist in the house over the weekend, to bring Valentines Day vibes alive. When Disha enters the Bigg Boss house to meet Rahul, he proposes her on national television. She accepts.

When Disha enters the house, Rahul is naturally surprised and ecstatic. In sync with February 14 hues, Disha wears a red sari, and her hair gently falls over her shoulders. A new promo shows Rahul gets to meet her from the other side of a glass wall, due to the pandemic and safety protocol.

Then, Rahul goes down on his knees and proposes marriage. Disha says yes, literally putting up the writing on the wall!

She shows a huge placard that says, “Yes, I will marry you.”

At one point, Rahul gets emotional when Disha tells him, “This is such a good occasion for me to be here.” She is referring to Valentine’s Day.

The promo ends with both saying “I love you” to each other and sealing the bond with a kiss, though with the glass divider in between.  –ians/sug/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

