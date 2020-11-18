Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan says ‘Circus ka Joker’ to Nikki Tamboli, she fights back and says ‘Victim card karo’

Advtg.

The house of Bigg Boss recently witnessed huge drama from Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik . The two yet again lock horns and say unpleasant things to each other.

Kavita tells Eijaz that the kitchen counter has not been cleaned because people make food all day long. The latter yells at her and tells her when he wants, then it will be cleaned.

Others in the house are seen trying to control the situation by stopping Kavita and Eijaz from getting physical with each other.

In the upcoming promo from Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan is seen doing Nikki Tamboli’s duty and is upset with her because she is not doing her work on time. Eijaz Khan says, “Woh apni manmaani kab tak karte rahegi aur hum uska kaam karte jaa rahe hai…uska duty main kar raha hoon naa toh fir raat ka khana kaise banega He replied to Abhinav Shukla

Nikki replied saying, “Tumhari badtameezi naa apne ghar pe rakho yaha nahi chalegi…tumko jo ukadna hai ukadho..

Eijaz Khan replied saying, “Circus ka joker par bhi haste rehte hai ..joker ko dekhne par bhi mazaa aata hai yeh wohi hai..Nikki says “Victim Card karo”

Eijaz targets Kavita Kaushik and says Ek toh Jaan naukar mila tha idar ab yeh mili tereko

Check out Bigg Boss 14 promo below: