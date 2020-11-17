Advtg.
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik again get into an heated argument

In the upcoming promo of Bigg Boss 14, Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan fighting over the counter being unclean, and it gets very ugly.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 14’s yesterday’s (16-11-2020) episode beings with Kavita Kaushik and Jaan Kumar Sanu going at each other in a heated diatribe as the latter calls out he fakeness, to which she declares that Jaan is nothing more than a suckup inside the Bigg Boss house. 

Aly Goni, being the new captain, reproaches her, and instead, points out that it’s her owho’s forming a clique with Nikki Tamboli and bitching against him. 

In the upcoming promo of Bigg Boss 14, Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan fighting over the counter being unclean, and it gets very ugly. Eijaz yells at the top of his voice, saying that he’ll make eggs when he wants to.

Things become so heated that Kavita ends up laying her hand on Eijaz, and the latter complains that people have been shown the door in the house for lesser things, indicating that he wants her gone.

