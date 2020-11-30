TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in childhood

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan reveals a shocking dark secret from his childhood during a task in the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show.

By Glamsham Editorial
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in childhood
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in childhood
ADVERTISEMENT

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan reveals a shocking dark secret from his childhood during a task in the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show.

The immunity stone that filmmaker Ekta Kapoor bestowed upon housemate Rubina Dilaik is now up for grabs. To win it, the contestants have to reveal that one, very personal thing that no one knows about themselves. This turns out to be a very heartening occasion, as the contestants reveal some very personal and life-changing truths about themselves.

Eijaz Khan, who is seen as one of the most firebrand contestants, broke down while sharing he was touched inappropriately as a child. He said that he had struggled with it for years and that his therapist helped him get over it.

Eijaz Khan broke down as he said that he did not tell his father about it and that was one thing he regretted. However, he remained strong and said that he knows he was not to blame for it as he was only a child, and he was only sorry about the fact that he could not tell his father about it.  –ians/dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end!
Next articleHalsey slams Grammys, calls for transparency

Related Articles

News

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end!
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina reveals troubled marriage with Abhinav Shukla

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Bigg Boss 14 housemate Rubina Dilaik has made a shocking revelation in the ongoing show, saying that she was on...
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Rashami Desai flaunts her bold and beautiful avatar in pink swimwear

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Rashami Desai captioned the pictures, “Go with the flow 💦”. She is seen wearing a hot pink bikini and posing alongside swimming pool.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in childhood 1

Deepika on being part of India's contribution to global space technology

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone feels humbled to play a part in the Indian contribution to global space technology and innovation as...
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in childhood 2

Nimrat at Gurudwara her family has been visiting for 25 years

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in childhood 3

When Irrfan Khan 'memed' himself

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in childhood 3

Halsey slams Grammys, calls for transparency

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in childhood

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in...

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end!

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks