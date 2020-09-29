Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan in Bigg Boss new promo?

Advtg.

Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most-awaited show on Indian Television right now.

Now, just a few moments ago, the makers have dropped in another new teaser from Bigg Boss 14’s much-anticipated launch, which has caught everyone’s attention.

This time, the makers have dropped hints about a male contestant, and well, it looks like, it is none other than Eijaz Khan.

In the teaser, we see a man decked up in a black-white tuxedo, with his face covered in a mask, flaunts his ‘swag’. And with the body language, physique, and moves, it gives full vibes of the ‘mystery man’ to be Eijaz Khan.

Eijaz’s name has been doing rounds as a potential contestant of Bigg Boss 14 for quite some time.

Eijaz’s entry on the stage, the background music plays, ‘Tera Baap Aaya.’ Well, it seems like Eijaz Khan is all set to turn tables upside down in Bigg Boss season 14 with his ‘swag.’

Check out Bigg Boss 14 new promo below: