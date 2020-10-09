Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan speaks his mind, Abhinav Shukla reveals he was once rescued

Advtg.

The Bigg Boss house has always revealed to the contestants personalities which they never knew they had. We’ve seen introverts turn into extroverts; calmness turn into aggression and emotional people turn practical.

It looks like we’re in for another reality check as in the latest clip of Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala only on Voot, Eijaz Khan is seen speaking with Gauahar Khan about him now developing fondness towards Sara. From being a touch me not to revealing having a soft corner, Eijaz surely has made progress.

In a candid conversation with Gauhar Khan, when Eijaz was asked, “Iss ghar mein likeminded kaun hai?” , he replied – “Like minded ka toh pata nahi ab tak mein samaj nahi paaya hu, lekin sabse zyada time toh mein kitchen mein bitha raha hu toh Shukla (Abhinav) aur Pavitra hai, aur bhaaki mujhe choti bahut pasand hai Sara. Hamesha smiley rehti hai, khush rehti hai, mujhe bahut pyaari lagti hai woh, bahut pyaari lagti hai ussko ekdum aisa hug karne ka dil karta hai, bahut cute hai.”

While Eijaz is developing a soft corner for Sara, in another clip of Bigg Boss Extra Masala, Abhinav Shukla can be seen speaking with Pavitra Punia about being rescued from a dire situation.

Abhinav revealed, “Mein toh ek baar rescue kiya gaya hu, mein phaas gaya tha ek ledge pe, jaise who 127 nahi hai , 127 house, toh mere saath 18-16 ghante hogaye the, proper itni choti si ledge hai usske upar. Ek pune kin a team hai who rock climbers hai aur who voluntarily rescue karte hai logo ko Maharashtra mein and around, so they came to rescue me with ropes and all.”